Which of the following pairs of expenses are typically considered variable expenses in accounting?
A
Direct materials and sales commissions
B
Salaries of administrative staff and insurance
C
Depreciation and rent
D
Property taxes and interest expense
1
Understand the concept of variable expenses: Variable expenses are costs that change in proportion to the level of activity or production. They increase or decrease depending on the volume of goods or services produced.
Analyze each pair of expenses provided in the problem: Direct materials and sales commissions, Salaries of administrative staff and insurance, Depreciation and rent, Property taxes and interest expense.
Evaluate whether each expense in the pair is variable: Direct materials are typically variable because they depend on production levels, and sales commissions are variable because they depend on sales volume. Salaries of administrative staff and insurance are generally fixed expenses as they do not fluctuate with production or sales. Depreciation and rent are fixed expenses as they remain constant regardless of activity levels. Property taxes and interest expense are also fixed expenses as they do not vary with production or sales.
Identify the pair that contains both variable expenses: Based on the evaluation, the pair 'Direct materials and sales commissions' consists of variable expenses.
Conclude that the correct answer is the pair 'Direct materials and sales commissions' because both expenses in this pair are variable and align with the definition of variable expenses in accounting.
