Which of the following is generally considered the best financial method to purchase furniture for a business, assuming sufficient cash flow is available?
A
Leasing with a long-term contract
B
Paying in full with cash
C
Taking out a payday loan
D
Financing with a high-interest credit card
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking for the best financial method to purchase furniture for a business, assuming sufficient cash flow is available. This means the business has enough money to pay upfront without needing external financing.
Evaluate the options provided: Leasing with a long-term contract, paying in full with cash, taking out a payday loan, and financing with a high-interest credit card. Consider the financial implications of each option.
Analyze the benefits and drawbacks of each option: Leasing with a long-term contract may result in higher overall costs due to interest and fees. Payday loans and high-interest credit cards are generally expensive financing options due to their high interest rates, which can lead to financial strain.
Consider the cash flow condition: Since the business has sufficient cash flow, paying in full with cash avoids interest and financing costs, making it the most cost-effective option.
Conclude that paying in full with cash is generally considered the best financial method in this scenario, as it minimizes costs and avoids debt obligations.
