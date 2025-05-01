In the context of accounting, which type of accounting is primarily used by external parties such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies to assess the financial health of a real estate company?
A
Cost accounting
B
Financial accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Tax accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each type of accounting mentioned in the problem: Financial accounting, Managerial accounting, Cost accounting, and Tax accounting.
Recognize that Financial accounting is designed to provide standardized financial information to external parties such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies. It focuses on preparing financial statements like the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement.
Contrast Financial accounting with Managerial accounting, which is primarily used internally by management for decision-making and operational planning.
Note that Cost accounting is a subset of Managerial accounting and focuses on analyzing costs to improve efficiency and profitability, which is not typically shared with external parties.
Understand that Tax accounting deals with compliance with tax laws and regulations, focusing on preparing tax returns and planning strategies, which is also not primarily intended for external parties assessing financial health.
