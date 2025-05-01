Given the following account balances for Cowboy Law Firm at the end of December:- Cash: \$12,000- Accounts Receivable: \$5,000- Supplies: \$2,000- Accounts Payable: \$3,000- Service Revenue: \$10,000- Salaries Expense: \$4,000What is the correct total for the debit column in the trial balance?
A
$17,000
B
$21,000
C
$19,000
D
$23,000
Step 1: Understand the structure of a trial balance. A trial balance lists all accounts and their balances, separating them into debit and credit columns. Debits typically include assets and expenses, while credits include liabilities, revenues, and equity.
Step 2: Identify the accounts that belong in the debit column. From the given data, Cash (
$12,000
), Accounts Receivable (
$5,000
), Supplies (
$2,000
), and Salaries Expense (
$4,000
) are debit accounts because they represent assets and expenses.
Step 3: Exclude accounts that belong in the credit column. Accounts Payable (
$3,000
) and Service Revenue (
$10,000
) are credit accounts because they represent liabilities and revenues.
Step 4: Add the balances of all debit accounts. Use the formula:
Step 5: Verify the total by ensuring that the sum of the debit column matches the correct answer provided in the problem (
$19,000
). This ensures accuracy in the trial balance preparation.
