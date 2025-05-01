In a standard journal entry using the rules of debits and credits, which type of account is increased with a debit?
A
Revenue accounts
B
Asset accounts
C
Common stock (equity) accounts
D
Liability accounts
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic accounting equation: \(\text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity}\). This equation is the foundation of double-entry accounting.
Recall the rules of debits and credits: Debits increase asset and expense accounts, while credits increase liability, equity, and revenue accounts.
Identify the types of accounts given: Revenue accounts, Asset accounts, Common stock (equity) accounts, and Liability accounts.
Apply the debit rule to each account type: Asset accounts increase with a debit, revenue accounts increase with a credit, common stock (equity) accounts increase with a credit, and liability accounts increase with a credit.
Conclude that the account type increased by a debit in a standard journal entry is the Asset account.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian