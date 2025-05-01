Taking receipt of premiums and holding them for the insurance company is an example of which type of accounting?
A
Cost accounting
B
Fiduciary accounting
C
Tax accounting
D
Managerial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of fiduciary accounting: Fiduciary accounting involves managing and reporting financial transactions where one party holds assets or funds on behalf of another party, such as an insurance company holding premiums for policyholders.
Analyze the scenario: Taking receipt of premiums and holding them for the insurance company implies a responsibility to manage funds on behalf of the insurance company, which aligns with fiduciary duties.
Compare the options: Cost accounting focuses on tracking and analyzing costs within a business, tax accounting deals with tax-related financial matters, and managerial accounting supports internal decision-making. None of these options involve holding funds for another party.
Match the scenario to the correct type of accounting: Since the activity involves holding funds for another entity, it falls under fiduciary accounting, which is specifically designed for such responsibilities.
Conclude the reasoning: Fiduciary accounting is the correct answer because it directly relates to the management and reporting of funds held on behalf of another party, such as premiums for an insurance company.
