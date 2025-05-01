Which of the following would produce the largest increase in the contribution margin per unit?
A
Increasing variable costs per unit while keeping the selling price constant
B
Increasing the selling price per unit while keeping variable costs constant
C
Decreasing the number of units sold
D
Decreasing total fixed costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of contribution margin per unit: Contribution margin per unit is calculated as the selling price per unit minus the variable cost per unit. It represents the amount available to cover fixed costs and contribute to profit.
Analyze the impact of increasing variable costs per unit while keeping the selling price constant: If variable costs increase, the contribution margin per unit will decrease because the difference between selling price and variable cost becomes smaller.
Evaluate the effect of increasing the selling price per unit while keeping variable costs constant: If the selling price increases, the contribution margin per unit will increase because the difference between selling price and variable cost becomes larger.
Consider the impact of decreasing the number of units sold: The number of units sold does not directly affect the contribution margin per unit, as it is calculated on a per-unit basis. However, it impacts total contribution margin and overall profitability.
Assess the effect of decreasing total fixed costs: Fixed costs do not influence the contribution margin per unit, as they are not part of the per-unit calculation. Fixed costs affect overall profitability but not the contribution margin per unit.
