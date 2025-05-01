How will having a credit score of 775 typically impact a person's application for new credit?
A
It will require the applicant to provide a co-signer for approval.
B
It will have no impact, as credit scores are not considered in credit applications.
C
It will likely result in denial due to a poor credit history.
D
It will likely result in approval with favorable terms, such as lower interest rates.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a credit score: A credit score is a numerical representation of a person's creditworthiness, typically ranging from 300 to 850. Higher scores indicate better creditworthiness.
Recognize the significance of a credit score of 775: A score of 775 is considered excellent and reflects a strong credit history, responsible financial behavior, and low risk to lenders.
Analyze how lenders use credit scores: Lenders use credit scores to assess the risk of lending money or extending credit. A high score like 775 typically leads to favorable terms, such as lower interest rates and higher credit limits.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Eliminate incorrect answers by understanding that a high credit score does not require a co-signer, does not result in denial, and is indeed considered in credit applications.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'It will likely result in approval with favorable terms, such as lower interest rates,' based on the applicant's excellent credit score.
