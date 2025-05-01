Which of the following best describes the effect of a debit entry in the general ledger for an asset account?
A
It transfers the balance to a liability account.
B
It increases the balance of the asset account.
C
It has no effect on the asset account.
D
It decreases the balance of the asset account.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of a debit entry in accounting. In the double-entry accounting system, a debit entry is used to record increases in asset accounts and expense accounts, and decreases in liability accounts, equity accounts, and revenue accounts.
Step 2: Recall the classification of accounts. Asset accounts represent resources owned by the business, such as cash, accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment.
Step 3: Analyze the effect of a debit entry on an asset account. Since asset accounts increase with debit entries, a debit entry will add to the balance of the asset account.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. A debit entry does not transfer the balance to a liability account, does not decrease the balance of the asset account, and does not have no effect on the asset account.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is: 'It increases the balance of the asset account.' This aligns with the fundamental principles of accounting.
