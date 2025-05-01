Given that Lucia Company has set standard costs per unit for direct materials and direct labor, which of the following best describes how Net Sales is calculated on the income statement?
A
Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts
B
Net Sales = Gross Sales - Operating Expenses
C
Net Sales = Gross Sales + Cost of Goods Sold
D
Net Sales = Gross Sales - Direct Materials Cost - Direct Labor Cost
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of Net Sales: Net Sales represents the revenue generated from sales after accounting for deductions such as sales returns, allowances, and discounts. It is a key figure in the income statement used to assess the company's actual revenue from sales activities.
Identify the components of Gross Sales: Gross Sales refers to the total sales revenue before any deductions. It includes all sales transactions made by the company.
Learn about Sales Returns and Allowances: Sales Returns are the refunds given to customers for returned goods, while Sales Allowances are reductions in the selling price due to issues like damaged goods. These deductions reduce the Gross Sales to arrive at Net Sales.
Understand Sales Discounts: Sales Discounts are reductions in the selling price offered to customers for early payment or other promotional reasons. These discounts also reduce Gross Sales to calculate Net Sales.
Combine the deductions: To calculate Net Sales, subtract Sales Returns and Allowances, as well as Sales Discounts, from Gross Sales. The formula is: Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts.
