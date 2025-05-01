How many steps are typically involved in the process of bank statement reconciliation as described in standard accounting procedures?
A
Two steps
B
One step
C
Four steps
D
Six steps
Understand the concept of bank statement reconciliation: It is the process of comparing the bank's records (bank statement) with the company's accounting records to ensure they match and identify any discrepancies.
Step 1: Compare the deposits recorded in the company's books with the deposits shown on the bank statement. Identify any missing or incorrect entries.
Step 2: Compare the checks issued by the company with those cleared by the bank. Look for outstanding checks or discrepancies in amounts.
Step 3: Adjust the company's books for any bank fees, interest income, or other transactions that appear on the bank statement but are not yet recorded in the company's books.
Step 4: Prepare a reconciliation statement to ensure the adjusted balances of the bank statement and the company's books match. Investigate and resolve any remaining discrepancies.
