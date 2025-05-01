Under the allowance method, when is bad debt expense recorded?
A
Only when a specific account is determined to be uncollectible
B
In the same period as the related sales revenue is recognized
C
At the end of the fiscal year, regardless of sales activity
D
When cash is received from customers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the allowance method: The allowance method is used to estimate and record bad debt expense in the same accounting period as the related sales revenue. This ensures compliance with the matching principle, which states that expenses should be recognized in the same period as the revenues they help generate.
Review the matching principle: The matching principle is a fundamental accounting concept that requires expenses to be matched with the revenues they are associated with. In the case of bad debt expense, it is recorded in the same period as the sales revenue to reflect the expected uncollectible accounts.
Analyze the timing of bad debt expense recognition: Under the allowance method, bad debt expense is not recorded when a specific account is determined to be uncollectible or when cash is received from customers. Instead, it is estimated and recorded in the same period as the sales revenue.
Consider the estimation process: Businesses use historical data, industry averages, or other methods to estimate the amount of bad debt expense. This estimation is recorded as an adjusting entry at the end of the accounting period.
Understand the purpose of the allowance method: The allowance method ensures that financial statements provide a more accurate representation of a company's financial position by accounting for expected losses from uncollectible accounts in the same period as the related revenue.
Watch next
Master Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts with a bite sized video explanation from Brian