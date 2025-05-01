Which of the following items is NOT considered a product cost under both perpetual and periodic inventory systems?
A
Direct materials used in production
B
Factory supervisor's salary
C
Advertising expense
D
Depreciation on manufacturing equipment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of product costs: Product costs are costs that are directly associated with the production of goods. These include direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead. They are capitalized as inventory and expensed as cost of goods sold when the product is sold.
Review the items listed in the problem: Direct materials used in production, factory supervisor's salary, advertising expense, and depreciation on manufacturing equipment.
Classify each item: Direct materials used in production are considered product costs because they are directly used in creating the product. Factory supervisor's salary is part of manufacturing overhead, which is also a product cost. Depreciation on manufacturing equipment is another manufacturing overhead cost, making it a product cost as well.
Identify the item that is NOT a product cost: Advertising expense is a period cost, not a product cost. Period costs are expensed in the period they are incurred and are not tied to the production process.
Conclude that advertising expense is the correct answer because it is not considered a product cost under either perpetual or periodic inventory systems.
