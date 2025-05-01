In financial accounting, the primary purpose of the income statement is to show the:
A
Company’s revenues and expenses for a period, resulting in net income or net loss
B
Company’s assets, liabilities, and shareholders’ equity at a specific date
C
Cash receipts and cash payments for a period classified as operating, investing, and financing activities
D
Changes in shareholders’ equity during a period, including owner investments and dividends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the income statement in financial accounting. The income statement summarizes a company's financial performance over a specific period of time.
Step 2: Identify the key components of the income statement, which are revenues and expenses. Revenues represent the inflows from business activities, while expenses represent the outflows or costs incurred.
Step 3: Recognize that the income statement calculates the net result of revenues minus expenses, which is either net income (profit) or net loss for the period.
Step 4: Differentiate the income statement from other financial statements: the balance sheet shows assets, liabilities, and equity at a point in time; the cash flow statement shows cash inflows and outflows; and the statement of changes in equity shows changes in shareholders’ equity.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary purpose of the income statement is to report the company’s revenues and expenses for a period, resulting in net income or net loss.
