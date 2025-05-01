Which of the following statements best describes the difference between markup and margin?
A
Markup is calculated as a percentage of cost, while margin is calculated as a percentage of sales.
B
Markup and margin are both calculated as a percentage of cost.
C
Markup and margin are both calculated as a percentage of sales.
D
Markup is calculated as a percentage of sales, while margin is calculated as a percentage of cost.
1
1
Understand the definitions of markup and margin: Markup is the percentage added to the cost of a product to determine its selling price, while margin is the percentage of the selling price that represents profit.
Recognize the key difference: Markup is calculated based on the cost of the product, whereas margin is calculated based on the selling price of the product.
Analyze the options provided: Compare each statement to the definitions and key difference between markup and margin.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'Markup and margin are both calculated as a percentage of cost' is incorrect because margin is based on sales, not cost.
Select the correct answer: The statement 'Markup is calculated as a percentage of cost, while margin is calculated as a percentage of sales' accurately describes the difference between markup and margin.
