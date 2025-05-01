Because projects are short term, they are different from ongoing business __________.
A
operations
B
liabilities
C
revenues
D
assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Projects are typically short-term in nature, whereas ongoing business activities are long-term and continuous. This distinction is key to identifying the correct answer.
Analyze the options provided: 'operations,' 'liabilities,' 'revenues,' and 'assets.' Each term represents a different aspect of financial accounting and business activities.
Consider the definition of 'operations': Ongoing business operations refer to the continuous activities that a company performs to generate revenue and sustain its business, such as production, sales, and service delivery.
Compare 'operations' with the nature of short-term projects: Since projects are temporary and have a defined end, they differ from the continuous and long-term nature of business operations.
Conclude that 'operations' is the correct answer because it best contrasts with the short-term nature of projects, while the other options (liabilities, revenues, assets) do not directly relate to the distinction described in the question.
