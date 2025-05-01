When recording the initial investment of cash and equipment by an owner in a newly formed business, which of the following journal entries is correct?
A
Debit Owner's Capital; Credit Cash and Equipment
B
Debit Owner's Capital; Credit Revenue
C
Debit Equipment; Credit Cash and Owner's Capital
D
Debit Cash and Equipment; Credit Owner's Capital
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: The owner is contributing cash and equipment to the business, which increases the business's assets (cash and equipment) and the owner's equity (Owner's Capital).
Identify the accounts involved: The accounts affected are 'Cash,' 'Equipment,' and 'Owner's Capital.' Cash and Equipment are asset accounts, while Owner's Capital is an equity account.
Determine the impact on each account: Cash and Equipment will increase, so they should be debited (as debits increase asset accounts). Owner's Capital will increase, so it should be credited (as credits increase equity accounts).
Apply the accounting equation: The accounting equation is Assets = Liabilities + Equity. Since assets (Cash and Equipment) are increasing and equity (Owner's Capital) is increasing, the equation remains balanced.
Record the journal entry: Debit 'Cash' and 'Equipment' to reflect the increase in assets, and Credit 'Owner's Capital' to reflect the increase in equity. This ensures the transaction is properly recorded in the books.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Business Formation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian