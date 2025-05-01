According to the Fraud Triangle, which of the following is most likely to increase the risk of fraud after your facility received a very negative complaint?
A
Implementation of stronger internal controls
B
Recognition of employees for their honesty
C
Providing additional training on ethical behavior
D
Increased pressure on employees to improve performance quickly
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Fraud Triangle, which consists of three elements: pressure, opportunity, and rationalization. These elements explain the conditions under which fraud is likely to occur.
Analyze the scenario: A very negative complaint has been received, which may create pressure on employees to improve performance quickly. This aligns with the 'pressure' element of the Fraud Triangle.
Evaluate the options provided: Implementation of stronger internal controls reduces opportunities for fraud, recognition of employees for honesty addresses rationalization, and providing additional training on ethical behavior promotes ethical decision-making but does not directly address pressure.
Identify the correct answer: Increased pressure on employees to improve performance quickly directly corresponds to the 'pressure' element of the Fraud Triangle, making it the most likely factor to increase the risk of fraud in this scenario.
Conclude that understanding the Fraud Triangle helps in identifying the root causes of fraud risk and implementing appropriate measures to mitigate them.
