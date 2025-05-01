Which of the following accounts normally has a debit balance?
A
Service Revenue
B
Common Stock
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Accounts Payable
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of normal account balances: Asset accounts typically have a normal debit balance, while liability and equity accounts usually have a normal credit balance.
Identify the nature of each account listed: Service Revenue is a revenue account, Common Stock is an equity account, Accounts Receivable is an asset account, and Accounts Payable is a liability account.
Recall that revenue accounts normally have credit balances because they increase equity, and common stock, as an equity account, also normally has a credit balance.
Recognize that Accounts Receivable, being an asset account, normally has a debit balance because it represents amounts owed to the company.
Confirm that Accounts Payable, a liability account, normally has a credit balance as it represents amounts the company owes to others.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian