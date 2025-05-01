Which of the following is often deducted from gross sales to calculate net sales on the income statement?
A
Income tax expense
B
Depreciation expense
C
Interest expense
D
Sales returns and allowances
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gross sales: Gross sales represent the total revenue generated from sales before any deductions.
Learn about net sales: Net sales are calculated by subtracting certain deductions from gross sales. These deductions typically include sales returns, allowances, and discounts.
Identify the relevant deduction: Sales returns and allowances are amounts deducted from gross sales to account for returned goods or price adjustments due to defects or other issues.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Income tax expense, depreciation expense, and interest expense are not deducted from gross sales to calculate net sales. These are separate expenses reported elsewhere on the income statement.
Apply the formula for net sales: Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Discounts. This formula helps calculate the adjusted revenue figure for the income statement.
