Austin needs a summary of all general ledger account balances to prepare financial statements. Which of the following documents should he use?
A
Invoice
B
Journal Entry
C
Bank Reconciliation
D
Trial Balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a Trial Balance: A Trial Balance is a summary of all general ledger account balances at a specific point in time. It is used to ensure that total debits equal total credits and serves as a foundation for preparing financial statements.
Review the role of the general ledger: The general ledger contains all the accounts used by a business, including assets, liabilities, equity, revenues, and expenses. The Trial Balance aggregates the balances of these accounts.
Differentiate between the options provided: An invoice is a document used for billing customers, a journal entry records individual transactions in the accounting system, and a bank reconciliation ensures that the bank statement matches the company's records. None of these provide a summary of all account balances.
Recognize the correct document: The Trial Balance is specifically designed to summarize all general ledger account balances, making it the appropriate document for preparing financial statements.
Apply this knowledge: When preparing financial statements, always start with the Trial Balance to ensure accuracy and completeness of the account balances before proceeding to create the income statement, balance sheet, and other financial reports.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian