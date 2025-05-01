The Lagrange Corporation had the following account balances at year-end: Cash $12,000, Accounts Receivable $8,000, Inventory $15,000, Equipment $25,000, Accounts Payable $10,000, and Common Stock $50,000. What is the total amount of assets that should be reported on the balance sheet?
A
$55,000
B
$50,000
C
$70,000
D
$60,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of assets. Assets are resources owned by a company that have economic value and are expected to provide future benefits. Examples include cash, accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment.
Step 2: Identify the accounts that represent assets from the given data. In this case, the asset accounts are: Cash ($12,000), Accounts Receivable ($8,000), Inventory ($15,000), and Equipment ($25,000).
Step 3: Add the values of all the asset accounts together to calculate the total assets. Use the formula: Total Assets = Cash + Accounts Receivable + Inventory + Equipment.
Step 4: Write the equation in MathML format:
Step 5: Substitute the values into the equation: Total Assets = $12,000 + $8,000 + $15,000 + $25,000. This will give you the total amount of assets to be reported on the balance sheet.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian