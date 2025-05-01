Which of the following formulas is used to calculate the net income ratio?
A
\( \text{Net Income Ratio} = \frac{\text{Net Income}}{\text{Net Sales}} \)
B
\( \text{Net Income Ratio} = \frac{\text{Gross Profit}}{\text{Net Sales}} \)
C
\( \text{Net Income Ratio} = \frac{\text{Net Sales}}{\text{Net Income}} \)
D
\( \text{Net Income Ratio} = \frac{\text{Net Sales}}{\text{Total Assets}} \)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Net Income Ratio. It is a financial metric used to measure the profitability of a company by comparing its net income to its net sales.
Step 2: Analyze the formula options provided in the problem. The correct formula for Net Income Ratio should involve dividing Net Income by Net Sales, as it reflects the proportion of income generated from sales.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options by checking their logical consistency. For example, dividing Net Sales by Net Income or Net Sales by Total Assets does not align with the definition of Net Income Ratio.
Step 4: Confirm the correct formula: \( \text{Net Income Ratio} = \frac{\text{Net Income}}{\text{Net Sales}} \). This formula directly measures the efficiency of converting sales into net income.
Step 5: Apply this formula in practice by substituting the values of Net Income and Net Sales from financial statements to calculate the Net Income Ratio for a company.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian