Which of the following statements is true with respect to the application of the BASE formula in accounting for income taxes?
A
The BASE formula is used to determine the amount of taxable income reported on the income statement.
B
The BASE formula is only applicable to inventory accounts, not to income tax accounts.
C
The BASE formula is used exclusively to calculate current tax expense.
D
The BASE formula helps reconcile the beginning and ending balances of deferred tax assets or liabilities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the BASE formula: The BASE formula is a mnemonic used in accounting to reconcile the beginning and ending balances of accounts. It stands for Beginning balance + Additions - Subtractions = Ending balance.
Identify the application of the BASE formula: In the context of income taxes, the BASE formula is applied to deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities to reconcile their balances over a period.
Clarify the role of deferred tax accounts: Deferred tax assets and liabilities arise due to temporary differences between accounting income and taxable income. These accounts are adjusted using the BASE formula to reflect changes during the accounting period.
Evaluate the incorrect statements: The BASE formula is not used to determine taxable income reported on the income statement, nor is it exclusive to inventory accounts or current tax expense calculations. These statements are incorrect.
Conclude the correct application: The correct statement is that the BASE formula helps reconcile the beginning and ending balances of deferred tax assets or liabilities, ensuring accurate reporting of these accounts.
