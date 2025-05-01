Which type of accounting practice involves maintaining duplicate records in different locations primarily for ease of access and safeguarding information?
A
Forensic Accounting
B
Management Accounting
C
Accounting Information Systems
D
Financial Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It is asking about an accounting practice that involves maintaining duplicate records in different locations for ease of access and safeguarding information.
Review the options provided: Forensic Accounting, Management Accounting, Accounting Information Systems, and Financial Accounting.
Clarify the concepts: Forensic Accounting focuses on investigating financial fraud and disputes. Management Accounting deals with internal decision-making processes. Financial Accounting involves preparing financial statements for external users. Accounting Information Systems (AIS) integrates technology to manage and safeguard financial data.
Identify the correct practice: Maintaining duplicate records in different locations is a characteristic of Accounting Information Systems (AIS), as it ensures data accessibility and security.
Conclude: The correct answer is Accounting Information Systems because it aligns with the description of maintaining duplicate records for ease of access and safeguarding information.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian