Which of the following is characteristic of financial accounting?
A
It emphasizes future projections rather than historical data.
B
It focuses on providing information to external users such as investors and creditors.
C
It is primarily concerned with budgeting and internal decision-making.
D
It is not governed by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of financial accounting: Financial accounting is primarily concerned with providing information to external users, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies, to help them make informed decisions.
Recognize the emphasis of financial accounting: Unlike managerial accounting, which focuses on internal decision-making and future projections, financial accounting emphasizes historical data and the accurate reporting of past financial performance.
Identify the governing principles: Financial accounting is governed by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), ensuring consistency and comparability across organizations.
Distinguish financial accounting from budgeting: Budgeting and internal decision-making are typically associated with managerial accounting, not financial accounting.
Conclude the characteristic: Based on the above points, the correct characteristic of financial accounting is its focus on providing information to external users such as investors and creditors.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian