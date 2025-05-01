Which of the following is true about interest rate risk in relation to investments in debt securities?
A
Interest rate risk only affects equity securities, not debt securities.
B
Interest rate risk refers to the possibility that changes in market interest rates will affect the fair value of debt securities.
C
Interest rate risk can be completely eliminated by holding the security to maturity.
D
Interest rate risk increases the value of a bond when market interest rates rise.
1
Understand the concept of interest rate risk: Interest rate risk refers to the possibility that changes in market interest rates will affect the fair value of debt securities. When market interest rates rise, the value of existing debt securities typically decreases, and vice versa.
Analyze the first statement: 'Interest rate risk only affects equity securities, not debt securities.' This is incorrect because interest rate risk specifically impacts debt securities, not equity securities.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Interest rate risk refers to the possibility that changes in market interest rates will affect the fair value of debt securities.' This is correct and aligns with the definition of interest rate risk.
Review the third statement: 'Interest rate risk can be completely eliminated by holding the security to maturity.' This is partially true because holding a debt security to maturity avoids fair value fluctuations, but it does not eliminate the risk of opportunity cost or inflation impacts.
Assess the fourth statement: 'Interest rate risk increases the value of a bond when market interest rates rise.' This is incorrect because rising market interest rates decrease the value of existing bonds due to their lower relative yield.
