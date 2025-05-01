Which of the following types of information is typically found on a credit report?
A
Detailed employment performance reviews
B
Current bank account balances
C
Outstanding loan balances and payment history
D
Medical history and health insurance claims
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a credit report: A credit report is a detailed record of an individual's credit history, used by lenders to assess creditworthiness. It typically includes information related to financial behavior and obligations.
Identify the types of information commonly included in a credit report: Credit reports generally contain details such as outstanding loan balances, payment history, credit card accounts, bankruptcies, and inquiries from lenders.
Eliminate irrelevant information: Employment performance reviews, medical history, and health insurance claims are not financial data and are not included in a credit report. These types of information are unrelated to creditworthiness.
Focus on the correct information: Outstanding loan balances and payment history are key components of a credit report. They help lenders evaluate how responsibly an individual manages debt and whether they make timely payments.
Summarize the findings: The correct answer is that a credit report typically includes outstanding loan balances and payment history, as these are directly relevant to assessing an individual's financial reliability.
