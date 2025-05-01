Managers who redo budgets, rethink processes, or revise policies are typically engaged in which type of accounting?
A
Tax accounting
B
Managerial accounting
C
Financial accounting
D
Forensic accounting
1
Understand the different types of accounting mentioned in the problem: Tax accounting, Managerial accounting, Financial accounting, and Forensic accounting.
Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws and regulations, ensuring accurate reporting for tax purposes.
Managerial accounting involves providing information to managers for decision-making, planning, and controlling operations. It includes activities like budgeting, process improvement, and policy revision.
Financial accounting is concerned with preparing financial statements for external stakeholders, such as investors and creditors, following standardized rules like GAAP or IFRS.
Forensic accounting deals with investigating financial discrepancies, fraud, or legal disputes. Based on the description in the problem, the correct type of accounting is Managerial accounting, as it aligns with the activities of revising budgets, processes, and policies.
