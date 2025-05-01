Which of the following best measures the total revenue generated from customers after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts over a specific period of time?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Operating Income
C
Gross Profit
D
Net Sales
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Net Sales: Net Sales represents the total revenue generated from customers after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts over a specific period of time.
Identify the components that affect Net Sales: These include gross sales, sales returns, sales allowances, and sales discounts.
Calculate Net Sales using the formula:
Compare Net Sales to other financial metrics: Accounts Receivable measures amounts owed by customers, Operating Income reflects profit after operating expenses, and Gross Profit is revenue minus cost of goods sold. None of these directly measure revenue after deductions like Net Sales does.
Conclude that Net Sales is the correct metric for measuring total revenue generated from customers after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts over a specific period of time.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian