Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with tracking and reporting the financial responsibilities of a parent company for its subsidiaries?
A
Consolidated accounting
B
Cost accounting
C
Tax accounting
D
Managerial accounting
1
Understand the concept of consolidated accounting: Consolidated accounting is a type of financial accounting that focuses on combining the financial statements of a parent company and its subsidiaries into one unified set of financial statements. This ensures that the financial position and performance of the entire group are reported accurately.
Differentiate consolidated accounting from other types of accounting: Cost accounting deals with tracking and analyzing costs for internal decision-making, tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws, and managerial accounting provides information for internal management purposes. Consolidated accounting specifically addresses the financial reporting of parent companies and subsidiaries.
Recognize the purpose of consolidated accounting: It is used to provide a clear picture of the financial health of the entire corporate group, eliminating intercompany transactions and ensuring that the financial statements reflect the true economic activities of the group.
Identify the key processes involved in consolidated accounting: These include combining financial statements, eliminating intercompany transactions, and ensuring compliance with accounting standards such as GAAP or IFRS.
Apply the concept to the question: Since the question asks about tracking and reporting the financial responsibilities of a parent company for its subsidiaries, the correct answer is consolidated accounting, as it directly addresses this need.
