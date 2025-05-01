Customer research helps improve company profits by increasing which of the following components related to net sales?
A
Sales returns
B
Customer satisfaction and repeat purchases
C
Operating expenses
D
Gross revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net sales: Net sales is calculated as gross revenue minus sales returns, allowances, and discounts. It represents the actual revenue earned by a company after accounting for these deductions.
Analyze the impact of customer satisfaction and repeat purchases: Customer satisfaction leads to repeat purchases, which directly increase gross revenue. Higher gross revenue contributes to higher net sales.
Evaluate the role of sales returns: Sales returns reduce net sales. By improving customer satisfaction, companies can minimize sales returns, thereby positively impacting net sales.
Consider operating expenses: Operating expenses are not directly related to net sales. They are subtracted from gross profit to calculate operating income, so they do not influence net sales directly.
Conclude that customer satisfaction and repeat purchases are the key components related to net sales improvement, as they increase gross revenue and reduce sales returns.
