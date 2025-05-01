Which of the following statements best describes how the cost of goods sold (COGS) for Product B is determined under the perpetual inventory system compared to the periodic inventory system?
A
Under both systems, COGS is only calculated at the end of the accounting period.
B
COGS is always the same under both systems, regardless of inventory transactions.
C
Under the perpetual system, COGS is updated continuously with each sale, while under the periodic system, COGS is calculated at the end of the period.
D
The perpetual system does not track COGS, while the periodic system updates COGS with each sale.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the perpetual inventory system. In this system, inventory records are updated continuously to reflect inventory purchases and sales. The cost of goods sold (COGS) is calculated and recorded immediately after each sale transaction.
Step 2: Understand the concept of the periodic inventory system. In this system, inventory records are not updated continuously. Instead, the COGS is calculated at the end of the accounting period by using the formula: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \).
Step 3: Compare the timing of COGS calculation in both systems. Under the perpetual system, COGS is updated in real-time with each sale, while under the periodic system, COGS is determined only at the end of the accounting period.
Step 4: Analyze the statement options provided in the problem. Eliminate incorrect options based on the definitions and timing of COGS calculation in both systems.
Step 5: Identify the correct answer: 'Under the perpetual system, COGS is updated continuously with each sale, while under the periodic system, COGS is calculated at the end of the period.' This aligns with the operational differences between the two systems.
