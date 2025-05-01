A growth stock mutual fund primarily invests in stocks that are:
A
issued by companies with stable and predictable earnings
B
primarily from government and municipal bonds
C
expected to increase in value faster than the overall market
D
known for paying high and consistent dividends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a growth stock mutual fund: It is a type of mutual fund that focuses on investing in companies expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other companies in the market.
Identify the characteristics of growth stocks: These are typically companies that reinvest their earnings into expansion, research, and development rather than paying high dividends.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the definition of growth stocks. For example, companies with stable and predictable earnings or those paying high dividends are not typically associated with growth stocks.
Focus on the correct characteristic: Growth stocks are expected to increase in value faster than the overall market due to their potential for rapid expansion and innovation.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option describing stocks expected to increase in value faster than the overall market, as this aligns with the primary investment strategy of a growth stock mutual fund.
