Which of the following is the correct journal entry to close revenue accounts at the end of the accounting period?
A
Debit Income Summary; Credit Revenue accounts
B
Debit Retained Earnings; Credit Revenue accounts
C
Debit Revenue accounts; Credit Retained Earnings
D
Debit Revenue accounts; Credit Income Summary
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of closing entries: Closing entries are made at the end of an accounting period to transfer balances from temporary accounts (like revenue and expense accounts) to permanent accounts (such as Income Summary or Retained Earnings). This process resets the temporary accounts to zero for the next period.
Identify the accounts involved: In this case, the revenue accounts need to be closed. Revenue accounts typically have credit balances, so to close them, you need to debit the revenue accounts.
Determine where the revenue balances are transferred: Revenue balances are transferred to the Income Summary account during the closing process. This account acts as a temporary holding account before the final transfer to Retained Earnings.
Construct the journal entry: To close the revenue accounts, you debit the revenue accounts (to reduce their balances to zero) and credit the Income Summary account (to transfer the revenue balances).
Review the correct journal entry: The correct journal entry to close revenue accounts is 'Debit Revenue accounts; Credit Income Summary.' This ensures the revenue accounts are reset for the next accounting period and the balances are properly transferred.
