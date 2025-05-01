For each of the following activities, select the correct effect on the general ledger accounts:1. A company purchases office supplies for cash.2. The company receives cash from a customer for a previous sale.Which of the following correctly matches the activities to their effects?A) 1: Debit Supplies, Credit Cash; 2: Debit Accounts Receivable, Credit CashB) 1: Debit Cash, Credit Supplies; 2: Debit Cash, Credit Accounts ReceivableC) 1: Debit Supplies, Credit Cash; 2: Debit Cash, Credit Accounts ReceivableD) 1: Debit Supplies, Credit Accounts Payable; 2: Debit Cash, Credit Sales