Which of the following is correct regarding credit life insurance?
A
Credit life insurance pays off the remaining loan balance if the borrower dies before the loan is repaid.
B
Credit life insurance is required by law for all personal loans.
C
Credit life insurance pays regular income to the borrower's family after the borrower's death.
D
Credit life insurance provides coverage for the borrower's property in case of theft.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of credit life insurance: Credit life insurance is a type of insurance policy designed to pay off a borrower's outstanding loan balance if the borrower dies before the loan is fully repaid.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Carefully read each statement and determine whether it aligns with the definition and purpose of credit life insurance.
Evaluate the first option: 'Credit life insurance pays off the remaining loan balance if the borrower dies before the loan is repaid.' This aligns with the purpose of credit life insurance, as it is designed to cover the loan balance upon the borrower's death.
Evaluate the second option: 'Credit life insurance is required by law for all personal loans.' This is incorrect because credit life insurance is not legally mandated; it is optional and typically offered by lenders as an additional service.
Evaluate the remaining options: 'Credit life insurance pays regular income to the borrower's family after the borrower's death' and 'Credit life insurance provides coverage for the borrower's property in case of theft.' Both are incorrect because credit life insurance does not provide income to the family or cover property theft; its sole purpose is to pay off the loan balance.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian