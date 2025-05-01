When computing a divisional weighted average cost of capital (WACC), a proxy value is typically needed for which of the following?
A
The division's prepaid expenses
B
The division's cost of equity
C
The division's accumulated depreciation
D
The division's historical net income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC): WACC is the average rate of return a company is expected to pay its investors (both equity and debt holders) for using their capital. It is calculated using the formula: , where E is equity, D is debt, V is total value (E + D), Re is cost of equity, Rd is cost of debt, and T is tax rate.
Recognize the importance of the cost of equity in WACC: The cost of equity represents the return required by equity investors, which is a critical component of WACC. It is typically estimated using models like the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM).
Identify the need for a proxy value: When calculating divisional WACC, divisions may not have direct market data for their cost of equity. A proxy value is needed to estimate the division's cost of equity, often based on comparable companies or industry averages.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Prepaid expenses, accumulated depreciation, and historical net income are accounting figures that do not directly influence the calculation of WACC. They are not used as proxies for cost of equity.
Conclude that the correct proxy value needed is for the division's cost of equity, as it is a key input in the WACC formula and often requires estimation when direct data is unavailable.
