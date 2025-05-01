Understand the concept of Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC): WACC is the average rate of return a company is expected to pay its investors (both equity and debt holders) for using their capital. It is calculated using the formula: WACC = ( E / V ) Re + ( D / V ) Rd ( 1 - T ) , where E is equity, D is debt, V is total value (E + D), Re is cost of equity, Rd is cost of debt, and T is tax rate.