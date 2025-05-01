In financial accounting, which of the following sets of factors is used to determine depreciation expense for a depreciable asset?
A
Cost (acquisition price), estimated residual value (salvage value), and estimated useful life
B
Original cost, current replacement cost, and interest rate on any related debt
C
Purchase price, number of units sold each period, and accounts receivable turnover
D
Market value at year-end, expected selling price, and the company’s tax rate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that depreciation expense is the systematic allocation of the cost of a tangible asset over its useful life.
Identify the key factors needed to calculate depreciation expense: the original cost of the asset, the estimated residual (or salvage) value at the end of its useful life, and the estimated useful life itself.
Recognize that the original cost represents the acquisition price of the asset, which is the starting point for depreciation calculations.
Understand that the estimated residual value is the expected value of the asset at the end of its useful life, which is subtracted from the cost to determine the depreciable base.
Know that the estimated useful life is the period over which the asset is expected to be used, and it helps allocate the depreciable base over time to calculate the periodic depreciation expense.
