In the context of Cost of Goods Sold, how does the perpetual inventory system differ from the periodic inventory system in recording inventory transactions?
A
Both systems update inventory and cost of goods sold only at the end of the accounting period.
B
The perpetual system continuously updates inventory and cost of goods sold with each purchase and sale, while the periodic system updates these accounts only at the end of the period.
C
Neither system records cost of goods sold in the financial statements.
D
The perpetual system only updates inventory at the end of the period, while the periodic system updates inventory after every transaction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): COGS represents the direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by a company, including materials and labor. It is a key component in determining gross profit.
Learn the perpetual inventory system: In this system, inventory and COGS accounts are updated continuously with each purchase and sale transaction. This provides real-time tracking of inventory levels and costs.
Learn the periodic inventory system: In this system, inventory and COGS accounts are updated only at the end of the accounting period. Businesses perform a physical count of inventory to calculate ending inventory and COGS.
Compare the two systems: The perpetual system provides more detailed and timely information about inventory and COGS, while the periodic system relies on periodic updates and physical counts, which may be less accurate in real-time.
Understand the implications for financial statements: The perpetual system records COGS in the financial statements continuously, while the periodic system records COGS only after the end-of-period adjustments are made.
