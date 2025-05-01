Which of the following Excel functions can be used in cell G8 to compute the total revenue if the revenue amounts are listed in cells G2 through G7?
A
=MAX(G2:G7)
B
=COUNT(G2:G7)
C
=AVERAGE(G2:G7)
D
=SUM(G2:G7)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The goal is to compute the total revenue from the values listed in cells G2 through G7 in Excel. This requires summing up all the values in the specified range.
Review the provided Excel functions: MAX(G2:G7) finds the maximum value, COUNT(G2:G7) counts the number of cells with numeric values, AVERAGE(G2:G7) calculates the average of the values, and SUM(G2:G7) adds up all the values in the range.
Identify the correct function: To compute the total revenue, the appropriate function is SUM(G2:G7), as it performs the addition of all values in the specified range.
Understand the syntax of the SUM function: The SUM function in Excel is written as =SUM(range), where 'range' specifies the group of cells to be added together. In this case, the range is G2:G7.
Apply the function in cell G8: Enter =SUM(G2:G7) in cell G8 to calculate the total revenue from the values listed in cells G2 through G7.
