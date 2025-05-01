Which of the following assets is eligible for Section 179 expensing under U.S. tax law?
A
Goodwill acquired in a business combination
B
Stocks held as investments
C
Land acquired for future development
D
New machinery purchased for business use
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Section 179 expensing: Section 179 of the U.S. tax code allows businesses to deduct the cost of certain qualifying assets as an expense in the year they are placed in service, rather than depreciating them over time. This is designed to encourage investment in business assets.
Identify the types of assets eligible for Section 179 expensing: Qualifying assets typically include tangible personal property used in business, such as machinery, equipment, and vehicles. Real property (e.g., land and buildings) and intangible assets (e.g., goodwill) are generally not eligible.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Goodwill acquired in a business combination is an intangible asset and does not qualify for Section 179 expensing. Stocks held as investments are financial assets and also do not qualify. Land acquired for future development is real property and is excluded from Section 179 expensing.
Focus on the correct answer: New machinery purchased for business use qualifies for Section 179 expensing because it is tangible personal property used in business operations.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is new machinery purchased for business use, as it meets the eligibility criteria under Section 179 expensing rules.
