A company reports gross sales of $3,000 per month. If it offers $200 in sales discounts and $100 in sales returns each month, what is the company's net sales for the month?
A
$2,800
B
$2,700
C
$2,900
D
$3,000
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of net sales. Net sales are calculated by subtracting sales discounts and sales returns from gross sales. The formula is: Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Discounts - Sales Returns.
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem. Gross sales are $3,000, sales discounts are $200, and sales returns are $100.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Using MathML, the formula becomes:
Step 4: Perform the subtraction step by step. First, subtract the sales discounts ($200) from the gross sales ($3,000). Then subtract the sales returns ($100) from the result.
Step 5: The final value obtained after performing the calculations will be the company's net sales for the month.
