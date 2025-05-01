Which of the following is a good reason to choose a 30-year bond investment over a shorter-term security?
A
To ensure quick access to invested funds
B
To minimize exposure to interest rate risk
C
To avoid any fluctuations in market value
D
To potentially earn higher interest income over a longer period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of bond investments: Bonds are fixed-income securities that pay interest periodically and return the principal at maturity. Longer-term bonds typically offer higher interest rates compared to shorter-term securities due to the increased risk associated with holding the investment for a longer period.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option represents a potential reason for choosing a 30-year bond investment. Evaluate each option based on the characteristics of long-term bonds.
Option 1: 'To ensure quick access to invested funds' - This is not a valid reason for choosing a 30-year bond because long-term bonds are not designed for quick liquidity. Short-term securities are better suited for quick access to funds.
Option 2: 'To minimize exposure to interest rate risk' - This is incorrect because longer-term bonds are more sensitive to interest rate changes, increasing exposure to interest rate risk compared to shorter-term securities.
Option 3: 'To potentially earn higher interest income over a longer period' - This is the correct reason. Longer-term bonds generally offer higher interest rates, allowing investors to earn more interest income over the bond's duration.
