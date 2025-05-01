Which of the following is the correct formula for the annual holding cost in the Economic Order Quantity (EOQ) model?
A
Annual Holding Cost = \( Q \times S \)
B
Annual Holding Cost = \( \frac{D}{Q} \times S \)
C
Annual Holding Cost = \( D \times C \)
D
Annual Holding Cost = \( \frac{Q}{2} \times H \)
1
Step 1: Understand the Economic Order Quantity (EOQ) model. The EOQ model is used to determine the optimal order quantity that minimizes the total inventory costs, which include ordering costs and holding costs.
Step 2: Define the components of the formula. In the EOQ model, 'Q' represents the order quantity, 'H' represents the holding cost per unit per year, and 'D' represents the annual demand.
Step 3: Recall the formula for annual holding cost. The annual holding cost is calculated based on the average inventory level, which is half of the order quantity (since inventory is replenished periodically). The formula is: Annual Holding Cost = \( \frac{Q}{2} \times H \).
Step 4: Compare the given options. Analyze each option provided in the problem and identify which one matches the correct formula for annual holding cost in the EOQ model.
Step 5: Confirm the correct formula. The correct formula is \( \frac{Q}{2} \times H \), as it accurately represents the annual holding cost based on average inventory and holding cost per unit.
