If you make an illegal sale and did not meet a certain level of care, which element of the fraud triangle does this most directly relate to?
A
Collusion
B
Opportunity
C
Rationalization
D
Pressure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fraud triangle, which consists of three elements: Opportunity, Pressure, and Rationalization. These elements explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior.
Opportunity refers to the ability to commit fraud due to weak internal controls or lack of oversight. This is the most direct element when someone makes an illegal sale without meeting a certain level of care.
Pressure refers to external or internal forces that compel someone to commit fraud, such as financial difficulties or unrealistic performance expectations.
Rationalization involves the mindset or justification that allows the individual to believe their fraudulent actions are acceptable or necessary.
In this scenario, the lack of care in making an illegal sale aligns most directly with the Opportunity element, as it reflects a situation where controls or oversight are insufficient to prevent fraudulent behavior.
