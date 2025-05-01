When a company records the following journal entry:\[\begin{align*}\text{Equipment} & \quad \$5,000 \\ \quad \text{Cash} & \quad \$5,000 \end{align*}\]What effects does this journal entry have on the accounts?
A
Decreases Equipment and increases Cash by $5,000 each.
B
Increases both Equipment and Cash by $5,000 each.
C
Increases Equipment and decreases Cash by $5,000 each.
D
Decreases both Equipment and Cash by $5,000 each.
Step 1: Understand the journal entry. The journal entry shows that Equipment is debited by $5,000 and Cash is credited by $5,000. In accounting, a debit increases asset accounts (like Equipment), while a credit decreases asset accounts (like Cash).
Step 2: Analyze the impact on the Equipment account. Since Equipment is debited, this means the company is increasing its Equipment account by $5,000, reflecting the acquisition of new equipment.
Step 3: Analyze the impact on the Cash account. Since Cash is credited, this means the company is decreasing its Cash account by $5,000, reflecting the payment made for the equipment.
Step 4: Combine the effects. The journal entry results in an increase in the Equipment account and a decrease in the Cash account, both by $5,000.
Step 5: Verify the correct answer. Based on the analysis, the correct answer is: 'Increases Equipment and decreases Cash by $5,000 each.' This aligns with the principles of double-entry accounting.
