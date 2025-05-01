Multiple Choice
In a perpetual inventory system, credit terms of 2/10, n/60 mean that the buyer may take a 2% discount if payment is made within 10 days; otherwise, the net (full) amount is due within 60 days.
On April 12, a company purchased goods worth \$14,000 on account with terms of 2/15 net 30. The company paid its supplier on April 25. In a perpetual system, the journal entry to record the payment on April 25 would include: