Which of the following items are included in raw materials inventory under a manufacturing company's accounting system?
A
Work in process inventory
B
Finished goods ready for sale
C
Indirect materials that have not yet been issued to production
D
Direct materials purchased but not yet used in production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of raw materials inventory: In a manufacturing company's accounting system, raw materials inventory includes materials that are purchased but not yet used in production. These can be direct materials (used directly in the production of goods) or indirect materials (used to support production but not directly part of the finished product).
Differentiate between raw materials, work in process, and finished goods: Work in process inventory refers to goods that are partially completed, while finished goods inventory includes products that are fully completed and ready for sale. These are separate categories and not part of raw materials inventory.
Identify direct materials: Direct materials are those that are directly used in the production of goods, such as wood for furniture or fabric for clothing. If these materials are purchased but not yet used in production, they are included in raw materials inventory.
Identify indirect materials: Indirect materials are those that support the production process but are not directly part of the finished product, such as lubricants or cleaning supplies. If these materials have not yet been issued to production, they are included in raw materials inventory.
Exclude work in process and finished goods: Since the problem specifies raw materials inventory, exclude items that fall under work in process inventory or finished goods inventory, as these are separate categories in a manufacturing company's accounting system.
