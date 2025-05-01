Which of the following companies would be most likely to utilize the specific identification method for inventory valuation?
A
A hardware store selling bulk nails and screws
B
A grocery store selling thousands of identical food items
C
A luxury car dealership selling high-value, unique vehicles
D
A fast-food restaurant with standardized menu items
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the specific identification method: This inventory valuation method tracks each individual item in inventory and assigns its specific cost to the cost of goods sold when sold. It is typically used for high-value, unique, or easily distinguishable items.
Analyze the characteristics of each company: Consider whether the inventory items are unique, high-value, or easily distinguishable, as these are key factors for using the specific identification method.
Evaluate the hardware store: Bulk nails and screws are low-value, identical items, making it impractical to use the specific identification method.
Evaluate the grocery store: Thousands of identical food items are standardized and low-value, so the specific identification method is not suitable here.
Evaluate the luxury car dealership: High-value, unique vehicles are ideal for the specific identification method because each car can be tracked individually with its specific cost.
